Scottish Football Live: Celtic ace set for loan | Rangers 'strong interest' in midfielder | St Johnstone want Parkhead youngster | Rangers still tracking defender | Hibs eye Preston goalkeeper | Strachan to Dundee in doubt
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. Celtic to allow Kouassi to go on loan
Neil Lennon will allow Eboue Kouassi to leave in loan. The Ivorian has been a bit-part player since signing for Celtic in 2017. (Football Insider)