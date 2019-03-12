Scottish Football Live: Celtic ace Tierney wanted by Euro giants | Scotland squad | Shinnie to Rangers? | McInnes on Aberdeen future | Steven Gerrard’s referee apology

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes. Picture: SNS/Ross MacDonald

