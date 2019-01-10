Scottish Football Live: Celtic beat Italian giants to striker | Rangers flop completes move | Hearts suffer Haring blow | Defender set for Parkhead exit?

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Jack Hendry is set to leave Celtic on loan. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Jack Hendry is set to leave Celtic on loan. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson