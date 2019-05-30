.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic bid £8m for defender | Sammon 1 of 4 to exit Hearts | Old Firm 'must be' watching Premiership star | St Mirren want Rangers defender | Ex-Ibrox boss keen on Parkhead target | Gerrard eyes Liverpool duo

Celtic target Timothy Castagne has confirmed that the club put in an 8million bid for him in January. He has since helped Atalanta qualify for the Champions League with interest from elite Euro clubs. (Scottish Sun)

1. Celtic's 8m bid

Conor Sammon is one of four players to have left Hearts. He is joined by Aaron Hughes as well as loanees Conor Shaughnessy and Demetri Mitchell.

2. Four depart Hearts

St Mirren boss Oran Kearney wants to sign Rangers defender Lee Hodson. The full-back spent the last campaign on loan at the Buddies. (Daily Record)

3. St Mirren want Rangers defender

Hamilton goalkeeper Gary Woods has left he club. With nearly 100 appearances for Accies the stopper's contract expired at the end of the season. (BBC)

4. Woods leaves Accies

