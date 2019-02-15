Scottish Football Live: Celtic boss’ referee dig | Hearts ace wanted by MLS side | Rangers striker crisis | Clarke hits out at reaction to Power challenge Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers had a dig at the referee following defeat to Valencia. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson Hearts boss Craig Levein reveals his long-term plan for Peter Haring