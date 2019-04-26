Scottish Football Live: Celtic boss' SFA surprise | Gerrard targets signings | Kent to make Rangers return | Dick want Scotland job | Premiership starlet wanted by English side | Hearts wanted Hibs ace

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Hibs ace Darren McGregor revealed he entertained signing for Hearts prior to joining Rangers in 2014. The defender was out of contract at St Mirren. (The Scotsman)

Neil Lennon is preparing for the possibility of Celtic captain Scott Brown missing the Kilmarnock match. Yet, he will still be taken aback if the midfielder is banned the Scottish FA. (The Scotsman)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that he is currently targeting players whose contracts expire at the end of the season. (The Scotsman)

Dick Advocaat has expressed his interest in the Scotland job. The Dutchman, 71, was Rangers boss and then director of football until 2002. (Scottish Sun)

Sheffield Wednesday want Dundee youngster Michael Cunningham. The 18-year-old will travel to the Steel city for a trial. (Scottish Sun)