Scottish Football Live: Celtic chief has say on Ibrox tickets | Rangers target defender | Hibs players fear Lennon exit
Follow The Scotsman's daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Millwall defender Jake Cooper is wanted by Steven Gerrard. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty
Hearts badge named among 10 best in world football
New Whitehill boss Ian Little won't shy away from promoting youth