Scottish Football Live: Celtic consider £1.6m deal | Rangers to lose star | Hibs trialist handed second chance | Hearts ace won't be returning

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright says Danny Swanson will stay put - unless an MLS club pays500k for him. (Dundee Courier)

Ryan Moon is set to be included in the Hibs squad to face Dunfermline this weekend, getting a second chance to win a deal at Easter Road. (The Sun)

Arnaud Djoum is unlikely to return to Hearts following the conclusion of the African Cup of Nations with the midfielder poised to joinSaudi Arabian club Al-Raed. (Evening News)

Portsmouth are set to sign Rangers starletRoss McCrorie with the Ibrox club prepared to send him out on a season-long loan. (Scottish Sun)