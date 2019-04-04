Scottish Football Live: Celtic defend star | Hearts and Hibs tell fans to behave | Killie boss has England ambition | McLeish to be sacked? | Rangers plan for summer transfers

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Celtic and Rangers players clashed after the Old Firm derby. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Celtic and Rangers players clashed after the Old Firm derby. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy