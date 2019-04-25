Scottish Football Live: Celtic defender wanted by Serie A giants | Hibs ace rejected offers | Rangers centre-back to depart | Hearts midfielder signs new deal | Former England boss wants Scotland job Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Celtic defender wanted by Italians Jeremy Toljan is wanted by Napoli. The on-loan Celtic defender is contracted to Borussia Dortmund. There are, however, doubts over his fitness levels. (Daily Record) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Marciano rejected offers to stay at Hibs Ofir Marciano remains committed to Hibs despite being offered more money from clubs in Israel to return to his homeland. (Edinburgh Evening News) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Hearts starlet signs new deal Alex Petkov has signed a one-year extension with Hearts. The Bulgarian defender/midfielder wont he SPFL Reserve Cup earlier this season. (Hearts FC) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Rangers defender to leave Rangers defender Gareth McAuley is expected to depart the club at the end of the season. The Northern Irishman has made just ten appearances this season. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3