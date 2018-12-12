Scottish Football Live: Celtic deny chief has left club | Manchester United keep tabs on Tavernier | Kent loan deal to be cut? Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Celtic have denied Lee Congerton has left the club. David Vanecek ‘counting down the days’ until Hearts switch Hibs boss Neil Lennon scouts in-demand Glenavon midfielder Mark Sykes