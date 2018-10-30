Scottish Football Live: Celtic earning more money than AC Milan and Ajax | Beating Hearts was career highlight for Hibs legend | Steven Naismith out for two months

Olivier Ntcham has opened up on Porto's Summer approach for him (Photo: SNS)
