Scottish Football Live: Celtic fans in ticket disappointment | SPFL starlet wanted by PL duo for £800k | Rangers near forward deal | Lisbon Lion dies aged 83

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Thousands of Celtic fans have been left distraught, missing out on tickets for the Scottish Cup semi final. With so many eligible for a ticket the club was required to do a ballot for the 20,220 seats. (Scottish Sun)

Jamie Hamilton is wanted by Burnley and Wolves. Hamilton's teenage defender is rated at around 800k. (Daily Mail)

Stevie Chalmers, scorer of Celtics winning goal in the 1967 European Cup final, has died at the age of 83, the club have announced. (The Scotsman)

Bookmaker Paddy Power have slashed their odds on Jose Mourinho becoming the next Celtic manager. A spare of bets were placed on the Portuguese boss. (The Scotsman)

