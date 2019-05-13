.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic favourite wants return | Rangers target £450k centre-back | Ex-Newcastle boss to Parkhead? | Former Hearts and Hibs striker on move | Naismith to stay at Tynecastle

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Rangers have been linked with a move for Oldham defender George Edmundson - but the Ibrox side could competition from a host of English clubs who have also been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old. (Daily Mail)
Rangers have been linked with a move for Oldham defender George Edmundson - but the Ibrox side could competition from a host of English clubs who have also been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old. (Daily Mail)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Inverness CT have complete the signing of James Keatings. The former Hearts and Hibs striker will join once his Hamilton contract expires. (ICTFC)

2. Keatings joins ICT

Inverness CT have complete the signing of James Keatings. The former Hearts and Hibs striker will join once his Hamilton contract expires. (ICTFC)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Filip Benkovic is open to returning to Celtic on loan next season. Former Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has suggested the defender could be allowed to leave Leicester once again. (Scottish Sun)

3. Benkovic keen on Celtic return

Filip Benkovic is open to returning to Celtic on loan next season. Former Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has suggested the defender could be allowed to leave Leicester once again. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Chris Hughton's price to become the next Celtic boss has fallen after he was sacked by Brighton. The former Newcastle boss is now third favourite.

4. Hughton to Celtic Park

Chris Hughton's price to become the next Celtic boss has fallen after he was sacked by Brighton. The former Newcastle boss is now third favourite.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3