Scottish Football Live: Celtic foiled in key signing attempt | Benitez favourite for Parkhead | Ibrox transfer update | Rangers want Klinsmann | Adam to Dundee? | Naismith confirms Hearts deal
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. Lennon in signing disappointment
Celtic have been foiled in bringing John Park back to the club to replace outgoing head of recruitment Lee Congerton. Park oversaw a number of key signings during his last spell.
SNS
other
2. Benitez new favourite for Celtic job
Rafael Benitez has been installed as favourite for the Celtic job by bookies. The Newcastle manager has yet to sign a new deal to keep him at St James' Park.
Getty
3. Naismith confirms Hearts deal
Hearts striker Steven Naismith has revealed he has agreed a contract to convert his loan deal into a permanent arrangement this summer. (The Scotsman)
SNS
other
4. Rangers target Foderingham replacement
Rangers have been watching Jurgen Klinsmann's son Jonathan. The goalkeeper is out of contract at Hertha Berlin. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
other
View more