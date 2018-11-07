Scottish Football Live: Celtic line up left-back | Rangers’ striker priority | Hearts won’t add forward before January

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Milad Mohammadi (left) has been linked with a move to Celtic. Picture: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

Milad Mohammadi (left) has been linked with a move to Celtic. Picture: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty