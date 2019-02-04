Scottish Football Live: Celtic made star offer he couldn't turn down | Killie boss calls for consistency after Rangers 'dive' | Maclaren on Hibs exit | Rodgers boosted by Tierney return

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Steven Gerrard was unhappy with his players' first-half performance.

