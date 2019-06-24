Scottish Football Live: Celtic make defender bid | Arsenal unwilling to meet Tierney price | Midfielder to have Rangers medical | Doolan signs for Ayr | Kearney set for St Mirren exit | Walker to join Hearts
Celtic are closing to making a bid for French centre-back, Rangers near Joe Aribo signing and Arsenal are unwilling to pay £25m for Tierney.
1. Celtic to make defender bid
Celtic are set to make an offer for Toulouse defender Christopher Jullien. The French club have already received a bid from an unnamed club for the centre-back. (Daily Record)
Joe Aribo will today undergo a medical before completing a switch to Rangers. Charlton manager Lee Bowyer hoped to be able to convince the midfielder to stay but the player made it known he wanted the move. (Evening Standard)