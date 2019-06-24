.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic make defender bid | Arsenal unwilling to meet Tierney price | Midfielder to have Rangers medical | Doolan signs for Ayr | Kearney set for St Mirren exit | Walker to join Hearts

Celtic are closing to making a bid for French centre-back, Rangers near Joe Aribo signing and Arsenal are unwilling to pay £25m for Tierney.

Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation.

Celtic are set to make an offer for Toulouse defender Christopher Jullien. The French club have already received a bid from an unnamed club for the centre-back. (Daily Record)

1. Celtic to make defender bid

Joe Aribo will today undergo a medical before completing a switch to Rangers. Charlton manager Lee Bowyer hoped to be able to convince the midfielder to stay but the player made it known he wanted the move. (Evening Standard)

2. Aribo to have Rangers medical

Oran Kearney's spell as St Mirren manager is set to end. The Northern Irishman was not at the club's training today amid speculation he is to be replaced by Jim Goodwin. (Various)

3. No Kearney at Buddies training

Arsenal want Kieran Tierney but aren't prepared to match Celtic's 25m valuation. The Gunners are set to bid 18million with add-ons for the left-back. (Express)

4. Arsenal won't pay 25m for Tierney

