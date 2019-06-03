Scottish Football Live: Celtic miss out on midfielder | Why no Rangers move for England international | Rogic to exit? | 12 leave Buddies | Tavernier Premier League target | Hearts defender could leave
1. Celtic miss out on midfielder
Celtic have missed out on Dutch midfielder Adam Maher. The 25-year-old was linked to the Parkhead side but he has joined Utrecht. (Football Scotland)
Marcus Godinho is considering his future after being told he is not guaranteed first-team football. The 21-year-old is exploring other options and could leave Hearts this summer if he finds a new club. (Evening News)