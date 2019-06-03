.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic miss out on midfielder | Why no Rangers move for England international | Rogic to exit? | 12 leave Buddies | Tavernier Premier League target | Hearts defender could leave

Celtic have missed out on Dutch midfielder Adam Maher. The 25-year-old was linked to the Parkhead side but he has joined Utrecht. (Football Scotland)

Twelve players have left St Mirren. Anton Ferdinand, Simeon Jackson, Duckens Nazon, Kyle McAllister, Laurentiu Corbu, Lee Hodson and Mihai Popescu are among those who have departed.

Marcus Godinho is considering his future after being told he is not guaranteed first-team football. The 21-year-old is exploring other options and could leave Hearts this summer if he finds a new club. (Evening News)

Tom Rogic could exit Celtic this summer after Neil Lennon revealed he wants his team to play faster. The Northern Irishman is keen to play with two strikers. (Various)

