Scottish Football Live: Celtic move for left-back | Derby owner says Gerrard rumours are 'rubbish' | Hibs make signing No.5 | Northern Irish star linked with Parkhead move | Keanrey exits St Mirren
Celtic are not keen on Scotland international, £8m Argentine striker set for Scotland move and Irish starlet wants Parkhead move.
Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation.
1. Celtic move for left-back
Celtic are upping their interest in Nice left-back Romain Perraud. The player was on loan at Paris FC last season and a deal could be struck despite wage concerns. (Remi Buhagiar - French football journalist)