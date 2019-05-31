.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic must pay 'significantly' more than £1.75m for wonderkid | Lennon to step up chase for Rangers target | Midfield ace set for Ibrox exit | Parkhead star wanted by Euro giants

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Any club wanting to buy David Tunbull have been told to bid significantly more than the club's 1.75m record sale, says Motherwell chief Alan Burrows. Celtic are preparing a 1.2m offer. (Daily Mail)

1. Celtic will have to up Turnbull bid

Any club wanting to buy David Tunbull have been told to bid significantly more than the club's 1.75m record sale, says Motherwell chief Alan Burrows. Celtic are preparing a 1.2m offer. (Daily Mail)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Neil Lennon is set to be confirmed as the next Celtic manager today. The Northern Irishman was offered the job after winning the Scottish Cup final against Hearts on Saturday. (Scottish Sun)
Neil Lennon is set to be confirmed as the next Celtic manager today. The Northern Irishman was offered the job after winning the Scottish Cup final against Hearts on Saturday. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Garry Parker won't be returning to Celtic. It was expected the coach would be reunited with Neil Lennon but that is not the case with another coach coming in. (Scottish Sun)

3. No Celtic return for Parker

Garry Parker won't be returning to Celtic. It was expected the coach would be reunited with Neil Lennon but that is not the case with another coach coming in. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Olivier Ntcham could return to his homeland this summer. The Frenchman is being courted by giants Marseille. (Daily Record)

4. Ntcham wanted by Marseille

Olivier Ntcham could return to his homeland this summer. The Frenchman is being courted by giants Marseille. (Daily Record)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2