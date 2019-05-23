.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic not appointing new boss | Rangers boost in defender signing | Hibs boss target for English side | Duo to leave Parkhead | Aberdeen want ex-Ibrox trialist | Ryan Kent to be replaced by Liverpool winger

Speculation that Celtic were to appoint a new boss on Monday has been dismissed by Glasgow City Council. GCC said an alleged leak document is fake. (Scottish Sun)

1. Celtic WON'T be appointing new boss next week

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom is among the leading candidates for the Middlesbrough job, according to a prominent bookmaker - despite taking charge of just 14 matches for the Capital club. (Evening News)

2. Heckingbottom to Boro?

Hull City have pulled out of a move for Rangers target George Edmundson. Oldham want more than 500,000 for the defender. (Hull Live)

3. Hull pull out of move for defender

Celtic are facing a sweat over the fitness of a key trio. Scott Brown, Kieran Tiereny and Jozo Simunovic face a race against time to be fit for the Scottish Cup final after missing training. (Scottish Sun)

4. Celtic trio doubt

