Scottish Football Live: Celtic offered Ukraine international | Rangers striker signs new deal | One in and one out at Aberdeen | McTominay blow

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Hearts hope to convince Arnaud Djoum to stay at Tynecastle

Florian Kamberi: Dip in Hibs form was due to injury, I always give 120%