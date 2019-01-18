Scottish Football Live: Celtic offered Ukraine international | Rangers striker signs new deal | One in and one out at Aberdeen | McTominay blow

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson