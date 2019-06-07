Scottish Football Live: Celtic put €15m price tag on star | No Ibrox move for international | Rangers 'strong interest' in midfielder | St Johnstone want Parkhead youngster | Hibs eye Preston goalkeeper | Strachan to Dundee in doubt
Follow The Scotsman's daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
1. Celtic name Ntcham price
Celtic want between 15m-17m for Olivier Ntcham. Marseille are interested with the French giants reaching out to gather information on the player. (La Provence/France Football)