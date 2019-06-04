.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic's £5.1m defender bid rejected | Hearts ace has say on Rangers interest | Champions lead race for English starlet | Ibrox star vows to stay | Aberdeen want Motherwell man | Ex-EPL boss wants Kilmarnock job

Celtic had a 5.1million bid for Mexican international Edson Alvarez rejected in January. The centre-back signed a new deal with America instead. (ESPN Digital)

Celtic had a 5.1million bid for Mexican international Edson Alvarez rejected in January. The centre-back signed a new deal with America instead. (ESPN Digital)
Celtic could treat the leak of a document highlighting their transfer plans as a criminal matter. The club have launched a "top-level probe" after details were shared and circulated online. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic could treat the leak of a document highlighting their transfer plans as a criminal matter. The club have launched a "top-level probe" after details were shared and circulated online. (Scottish Sun)
Hearts defender John Souttar knows "nothing" of speculation linking him with a move to Rangers. The centre-back is said to be interesting Steven Gerrard as well as Derby County. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts defender John Souttar knows "nothing" of speculation linking him with a move to Rangers. The centre-back is said to be interesting Steven Gerrard as well as Derby County. (Scottish Sun)
Ian Holloway has declared his interest in the Kilmarnock job. The former Blackpool and Crystal Palace manager has been out of a job since leaving QPR in 2018. (Scottish Sun)

Ian Holloway has declared his interest in the Kilmarnock job. The former Blackpool and Crystal Palace manager has been out of a job since leaving QPR in 2018. (Scottish Sun)
