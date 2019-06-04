Scottish Football Live: Celtic's £5.1m defender bid rejected | Hearts ace has say on Rangers interest | Champions lead race for English starlet | Ibrox star vows to stay | Aberdeen want Motherwell man | Ex-EPL boss wants Kilmarnock job
1. Celtic's 5.1m bid for defender rejected
Celtic had a 5.1million bid for Mexican international Edson Alvarez rejected in January. The centre-back signed a new deal with America instead. (ESPN Digital)
Celtic could treat the leak of a document highlighting their transfer plans as a criminal matter. The club have launched a "top-level probe" after details were shared and circulated online. (Scottish Sun)