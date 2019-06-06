Scottish Football Live: Celtic's bid for EPL star rejected | Defender wants Old Firm move | Hibs ace eyes move | Naismith not signed Hearts deal - but wants to | Rangers 'hold talks' with in-demand midfielder | St Johnstone centre-back targeted
1. Celtic offer for EPL man rejected
Celtic's offer for Bournemouth forward Lys Mousset has been rejected. The club offered Olivier Ntcham to the Cherries as a makeweight but they want a cash-only deal. (Daily Mail)