Scottish Football Live: Celtic sent target warning | Rangers recall for striker? | Celtic reject Ralston bid Hibs hand trial to Tottenham goalkeeper Tom Glover 'I didn't twig it was him' – Hibs' Fraser Murray on Andy Murray's personal advice