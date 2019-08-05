Scottish Football Live: Celtic star's message to Rangers recruit | Hearts near deal for ex-Premier League midfielder | McInnes unsure on Aberdeen ace's future | St Johnstone want May again The latest transfer news from Scottish football. Picture: SNS Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow all the latest from the SPFL in our live blog. Refresh or hit F5 to stay up to date with the Kieran Tierney deal to Arsenal rumbling on and Hearts and Hibs close to deals. Celtic identify new signing to replace Kieran Tierney, ex-Rangers star 'hit by car', Hibs target heads for medical, Hearts reveal transfer talks, Stevie May latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill