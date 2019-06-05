.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic starlet wanted by Bundesliga side | Newcastle favourites to sign Morelos | Barcelona put off by Tierney price | Rangers to loan midfielder? | Hibs must wait on fans' favourite | Lennon moves for Premier League full-back

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Bundesliga side Hoffenheim have targeted Celtic starlet Liam Morrison.The 16-year-old is one of the names on a shortlist of potential signings. (Heidelberg 24)

1. German side eye Celtic starlet

Bundesliga side Hoffenheim have targeted Celtic starlet Liam Morrison.The 16-year-old is one of the names on a shortlist of potential signings. (Heidelberg 24)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Alfredo Morelos' odds on a move to Newcastle United have been slashed by bookies. Spanish side Real Betis were favourites to sign the Rangers striker.Odds cut from 33/1 to 2/1. (Scottish Sun)

2. Morelos to Newcastle odds

Alfredo Morelos' odds on a move to Newcastle United have been slashed by bookies. Spanish side Real Betis were favourites to sign the Rangers striker.Odds cut from 33/1 to 2/1. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Porto and Marseille could be set to duke it out for Olivier Ntcham. The former sent a scout to watch the Celtic midfielder in action for France U21s. (Daily Record)

3. Olvier Ntcham bidding war

Porto and Marseille could be set to duke it out for Olivier Ntcham. The former sent a scout to watch the Celtic midfielder in action for France U21s. (Daily Record)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Lee Wallace and Liam Kelly are set to sign for Mark Warburton's QPR. Wallace was released by Rangers, while Kelly triggered a clause on his Livingston contract to allow him to leave. (Scottish Sun)

4. Ex-Rangers duo set for QPR

Lee Wallace and Liam Kelly are set to sign for Mark Warburton's QPR. Wallace was released by Rangers, while Kelly triggered a clause on his Livingston contract to allow him to leave. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4