Scottish Football Live: Celtic target tipped to become star | Hibs duo sign deals | Griffiths' brother slams Rangers fans | Tierney's season over? | Centre-back eyes Ibrox berth Follow The Scotsman's daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Celtic target tipped to become star Azerbaijan youngster Bahlul Mustafazada has been tipped to become a star. The defender is set for a Celtic trial after impressing with Gabala. (Various) 2. Hibs duo sign new deals Hibs have announced that defenders David Gray and Darren McGregor have both signed new four-year deals with the Easter Road club. (Edinburgh Evening News) 3. Jake Hastie on verge of Rangers move Jake Hastie to sign a four-year deal with Rangers. The Motherwell teenager is out of contract at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun) 4. Defender wants Rangers place Rangers ace Nikola Katic has targeted a first-team place next season. The Croatian has started just 13 league games this season. (Various)