Scottish Football Live: Celtic warned targets won't be cheap | Parkhead starlet wanted by Bundesliga side | Newcastle favourites to sign Morelos | Barcelona put off by Tierney price | Rangers to loan midfielder? | Hibs must wait on fans' favourite
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. Celtic won't get stars on the cheap
Relegated Premier League side won't sell Celtic targets Zanka and Tommy Smith on the cheap. The duo are entering the final year of their contracts. (Examiner Live)