Scottish Football Live: Danish international to replace Lustig? | Premier League goalkeeper wanted by Hibs | Aribo latest | New contract for Rangers striker | Turnbull signs | Falkirk make another signing

1. Hibs interest in goalkeeper

Hibs have been credited with an interest in Norwich City's Scottish goalkeeper Jon McCracken. The 19-year-old former Hamilton player is wanted by Newcastle and Blackburn.
2. Celtic linked with right-back

Celtic have been linked with a move for right-back Peter Ankersen. The Danish international is expected to be leaving Copenhagen this summer. (Scottish Sun)
3. Aribo latest

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer is meeting with Joe Aribo today to try and convince the player to stay. The midfielder is expected to move to Rangers soon. (South London News)
4. Durnan a Bairn

Mark Durnan has signed for Falkirk. The former Queen of the South, Dundee United and Dunfermline Athletic centre-back has penned a two-year deal.
