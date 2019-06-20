.

Scottish Football Live: Dave King ups control at Ibrox in £14m deal | Arsenal to provide Mikael Lustig replacement | Defender leaves Celtic | Rangers near double deal | No Ambrose Hibs regrets | Hearts sign 5

Celtic are on the lookout for a Mikael Lustig replacement, Rangers near deals and Dave King takes controlling interest at Ibrox.

Stay up to date with all the latest from Scottish football.

Phil Jagielka has been spotted in Glasgow with ex-Rangers director of football Gordon Smith. The centre-back has been linked with a move to both sides of the Old Firm. (Various)

1. Jagielka to Scottish football?

Getty
Carl Jenkinson could be the man to replace Mikael Lustig. Celtic have been linked with a move for the Arsenal defender. (Various)

2. Celtic linked with Jenkinson

Getty
Joe Aribo has taken a step closer to joining Rangers. The club have held a second meeting over contract talks with the midfielder. (Scottish Sun)

3. Aribo nears Rangers move

Getty
Dave King and the Three Bears have gained a controlling interest in Rangers. The group have converted over 14m of club loans into shares. (Various)

4. King takes Rangers control

SNS
other
