Scottish Football Live: Dave King ups control at Ibrox in £14m deal | Arsenal to provide Mikael Lustig replacement | Defender leaves Celtic | Rangers near double deal | No Ambrose Hibs regrets | Hearts sign 5
Celtic are on the lookout for a Mikael Lustig replacement, Rangers near deals and Dave King takes controlling interest at Ibrox.
1. Jagielka to Scottish football?
Phil Jagielka has been spotted in Glasgow with ex-Rangers director of football Gordon Smith. The centre-back has been linked with a move to both sides of the Old Firm. (Various)