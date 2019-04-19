Scottish Football Live: Defender set for Parkhead move | PL club target Neil Lennon | Rangers star wanted by Leeds United | New Celtic top? | Hearts injury blow | 1 in, 5 out at Ibrox Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Celtic target Azerbaijan defender Celtic want Bahlul Mustafazadae. The Azerbaijan defender is out of contract at the end of the season at Gabala and is to be offered a trial. (Herald) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Hearts duo out for the season Hearts injury jinx has struck again after teenagers Aidan Keena and Callumn Morrison were ruled out for the remainder of the season. (Edinburgh Evening News) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Rangers face fight for Kent Ryan Kent is a target for Leeds United. The club hope to recruit the winger ahead of Rangers if they reach the Premier League. (Daily Record) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. New Celtic top? A website have leaked what could be Celtic's new strip next season. (Footy Headlines) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3