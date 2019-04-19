.

Scottish Football Live: Defender set for Parkhead move | PL club target Neil Lennon | Rangers star wanted by Leeds United | New Celtic top? | Hearts injury blow | 1 in, 5 out at Ibrox

1. Celtic target Azerbaijan defender

Celtic want Bahlul Mustafazadae. The Azerbaijan defender is out of contract at the end of the season at Gabala and is to be offered a trial. (Herald)
2. Hearts duo out for the season

Hearts injury jinx has struck again after teenagers Aidan Keena and Callumn Morrison were ruled out for the remainder of the season. (Edinburgh Evening News)
3. Rangers face fight for Kent

Ryan Kent is a target for Leeds United. The club hope to recruit the winger ahead of Rangers if they reach the Premier League. (Daily Record)
4. New Celtic top?

A website have leaked what could be Celtic's new strip next season. (Footy Headlines)
