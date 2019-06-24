Scottish Football Live: Djoum open to Hearts stay | Celtic make defender bid | Arsenal unwilling to meet Tierney price | Midfielder to have Rangers medical | Doolan signs for Ayr | Kearney set for St Mirren exit
Celtic are closing to making a bid for French centre-back, Rangers near Joe Aribo signing and Arsenal are unwilling to pay £25m for Tierney.
1. Djoum open to Hearts stay
Arnaud Djoum is open to penning a new Hearts contract despite interest from elsewhere. However he won't make a decision until after the African Cup of Nations. (Daily Record)
Joe Aribo will today undergo a medical before completing a switch to Rangers. Charlton manager Lee Bowyer hoped to be able to convince the midfielder to stay but the player made it known he wanted the move. (Evening Standard)