Scottish Football Live: Double blow for Hearts, Rangers receive Aberdeen semi-final tickets, TV fixtures released

John Souttar, along with Uche Ikpeazu, will be out for five months. Picture: SNS Hearts star Steven Naismith wins September's player of the month Hearts sell nearly 20,000 tickets for Celtic semi-final before general sale