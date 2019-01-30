Scottish Football Live: Euro giants end interest in Celtic ace | Rodgers to miss out on defender | Hibs make third striker bid | Rangers boss challenges star

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is set to miss out on a right-back. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is set to miss out on a right-back. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy