Scottish Football Live: Ex-Celtic ace wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal | Ntcham-plus-cash bid for EPL star rejected | Defender wants Old Firm move | Naismith not signed Hearts deal - but wants to | Rangers 'hold talks' with in-demand midfielder
1. Alston signs for Accies
Former St Johnstone midfielder Blair Alston has signed for Hamilton Academical. The 27-year-old is Brian Rice's fourth signing.