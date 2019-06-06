.

Scottish Football Live: Ex-Celtic ace wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal | Ntcham-plus-cash bid for EPL star rejected | Defender wants Old Firm move | Naismith not signed Hearts deal - but wants to | Rangers 'hold talks' with in-demand midfielder

Former St Johnstone midfielder Blair Alston has signed for Hamilton Academical. The 27-year-old is Brian Rice's fourth signing.

Liverpool and Arsenal have made a move for Moussa Dembele. If Lyon sell him to Celtic will be in line for a chunk off the fee. (L'Equipe)

Ziggy Gordon has pulled out of a move to join Romanian giants Dinamo Bucharest. The manager who recruited him was sacked from the club. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic's offer for Bournemouth forward Lys Mousset has been rejected. The club offered Olivier Ntcham to the Cherries as a makeweight but they want a cash-only deal. (Daily Mail)

