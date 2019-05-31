.

Scottish Football Live: Ex-Hibs ace to Rangers? | New Dundee manager | Gerrard to tell expensive duo to leave | Celtic must pay 'significantly' more than £1.75m for wonderkid | Lennon to step up chase for Ibrox target

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Former Hibs ace Dylan McGeouch is available on a free. The midfielder only signed a one-year deal with Sunerland after leaving Easter Road. (Chronicle)

1. McGeouch available on a free

Dundee have confirmed the appointment of James McPake as their new manager with Jimmy Nicholl arriving as his assistant. He has signed a rolling contract.
Eros Grezda and Borna Barisic could leave Rangers this summer. The duo, signed for significant sums, will be told their future lies elsewhere by Steven Gerrard. (Scottish Sun)

3. Expensive duo to leave Rangers?

Any club wanting to buy David Tunbull have been told to bid significantly more than the club's 1.75m record sale, says Motherwell chief Alan Burrows. Celtic are preparing a 1.2m offer. (Daily Mail)

4. Celtic will have to up Turnbull bid

