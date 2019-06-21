Scottish Football Live: Ex-Rangers starlet to Celtic | Aberdeen ace to join MLS side | Turnbull set for Parkhead medical | Lustig completes move | Hearts target 3 forwards | Kearney to leave St Mirren?

Have your say

Is an ex-Rangers youngster set for Celtic? GMS is primed for an MLS move and David Turnbull will have his medical ahead of his move to Parkhead.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and transfer speculation.

Former Rangers youngster Liam Burt has hinted he could sign for Celtic. The midfielder was released and posted an image of him driving to Lennoxtown on social media. (Various)

Hearts plan to sign three attacking players. Steven Naismith returns to Riccarton with the rest of the squad this morning for pre-season testing, and two others are also on the clubs radar. (Evening News)

Mikael Lustig has completed his move to Belgian side KAA Gent. The Swede has signed a three-year deal.

David Turnbull will have a medical at Celtic. The midfielder performed another u-turn as he released Parkhead was a better move than Norwich City. (Various)

Gary Mackay-Steven is set to complete a move to MLS. The ex-Aberdeen winger is to snub Portsmouth for New York City. (Scottish Sun)

Oran Kearney's future at St Mirren is shrouded in doubt. The Northern Irishman seemed to be staying with the Buddies but that may have changed after a meeting with the board. (Scottish Sun)