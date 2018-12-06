Scottish Football Live: Ex-Rangers striker targets SPFL return | Hibs boss wants new players | Gerrard criticises Lafferty

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Michael O'Halloran would like to return to play in Scotland.

Michael O'Halloran would like to return to play in Scotland.