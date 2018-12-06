Scottish Football Live: Ex-Rangers striker targets SPFL return | Hibs boss wants new players | Gerrard criticises Lafferty Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Michael O'Halloran would like to return to play in Scotland. Rumour Mill: Steven Gerrard blasts Rangers ace | Celtic boss bemoans poor performance | Ex-Ger hasn’t ruled out return