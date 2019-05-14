Scottish Football Live: Ex-West Ham boss wants Celtic job | New signing arrives at Parkhead | Premiership side challenge Euro elite for defender | Rangers want Klinsmann | Naismith confirms Hearts dea Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Bilic interested in Celtic deal Slaven Bilic is the latest name to express an interest in the Celtic job. The former Croatia and West Ham man has been linked with the Scotland vacancy but is interested in the Parkhead post. (BBC) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Forward arrives at Celtic Par January signing Marian Shved has arrived at Celtic. The player has expressed his excitement at getting started with the club. SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Celtic want defensive starlet Celtic are monitoring MVV Maastricht defender Xavier Mbuyama. The Hoops are keeping tabs on the 17-year-old centre-back along with a host of big European clubs. (Voetbal International) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Benitez WON'T be joining Newcastle Rafa Benitez won't be joining Celtic, according to Sky Sports' football reporter in England's north east. Instead he is set to sign a new deal with Newcastle. (Sky Sports) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3