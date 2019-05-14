.

Scottish Football Live: Ex-West Ham boss wants Celtic job | New signing arrives at Parkhead | Premiership side challenge Euro elite for defender | Rangers want Klinsmann | Naismith confirms Hearts dea

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Slaven Bilic is the latest name to express an interest in the Celtic job. The former Croatia and West Ham man has been linked with the Scotland vacancy but is interested in the Parkhead post. (BBC)

1. Bilic interested in Celtic deal

January signing Marian Shved has arrived at Celtic. The player has expressed his excitement at getting started with the club.

2. Forward arrives at Celtic Par

Celtic are monitoring MVV Maastricht defender Xavier Mbuyama. The Hoops are keeping tabs on the 17-year-old centre-back along with a host of big European clubs. (Voetbal International)

3. Celtic want defensive starlet

Rafa Benitez won't be joining Celtic, according to Sky Sports' football reporter in England's north east. Instead he is set to sign a new deal with Newcastle. (Sky Sports)

4. Benitez WON'T be joining Newcastle

