Scottish Football Live: Gerrard: No offers for Morelos | Celtic boss rubbishes right-back link | US international nears Rangers deal | Hibs and Aberdeen battle over forward

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Steven Gerrard has said there have been no offers for Alfredo Morelos. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Steven Gerrard has said there have been no offers for Alfredo Morelos. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy