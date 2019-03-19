Scottish Football Live: Gerrard on England shortlist | Morelos wanted by Turkish giant | Defender to leave Celtic | Rangers midfielder could miss Old Firm game Euro giants want Morelos. Picture: SNS Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Why ex-Hibs ace Liam Henderson has Rangers' Andy Halliday to thank for his 2016 Scottish Cup exploits Trialist midfielder Kosta Sparta named in Hibs squad for reserve match with Hamilton