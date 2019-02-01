Scottish football LIVE: Hampden Park drama | Ex-Celtic to return? | Tom Rogic blow | One Celtic signing to miss out | Aberdeen reject bids Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Celtic's January signing Vakoun Issouf Bayo. Picture: SNS Scottish Premiership: All 35 deals on transfer deadline day