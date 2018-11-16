Scottish Football Live: Hearts star returns | Rangers want ex-Liverpool ace | Tierney latest Scotland casualty Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Celtic's Leigh Griffiths is back in training. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey Hearts’ Jimmy Dunne added to Republic of Ireland squad to face Denmark Big interview: Ex-Hearts coach Robbie Neilson on bouncing back from the sack