Scottish Football Live: Hearts striker could face action for 'groin grab' | Aberdeen and Celtic set for cup final row | Aberdeen tease Rangers Ryan Christie is in contract talks with Celtic (Photo: SNS) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh page for live updates. Hearts-Celtic semi-final is second largest football attendance in Edinburgh Hearts vs Celtic: Hoops fans forced to queue round the block in Glasgow for ScotRail trains