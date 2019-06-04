Scottish Football Live: Hibs and Rangers want German defender | Celtic's £5.1m defender bid rejected | Hearts ace has say on Ibrox interest | Champions lead race for English starlet | Aberdeen want Motherwell man
1. Hibs and Rangers battle for defender
Hibs and Rangers are keen on Charlton defender Patrick Bauer. They have been joined by a host of English sides. (Lancashire Telegraph)
Celtic could treat the leak of a document highlighting their transfer plans as a criminal matter. The club have launched a "top-level probe" after details were shared and circulated online. (Scottish Sun)