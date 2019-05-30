.

Scottish Football Live: Hibs make signing | Rangers striker to exit this week | New Dundee manager to be announced | Celtic bid £8m for defender | Sammon 1 of 4 to exit Hearts | Ex-Easter Road man signs for Ross County

Hibs have completed the signing of Barnsley defender Adam Jackson. The 25-year-old centre-half has signed a two-year deal, subject to international clearance. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ross Laidlaw has penned a two-year deal with Scottish Premiership newboys Ross County. He'll join following the expiration of his Hibs deal.

James McPake is set to be appointed the new Dundee manager. The former Hibs defender oversaw the final game of the season. It was thought Jim Goodwin would take the post. (Scottish Sun)

Kyle Lafferty will likely leave Rangers this summer. He will return to the club this weekend to talk terms over his departure with Steven Gerrard not seeing the Northern Irishman as part of his plans. (PA)

