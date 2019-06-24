Scottish Football Live: Hibs near signing | GMS confirms New York move | Gerrard states Rangers commitment | Djoum open to Hearts stay | Celtic make defender bid | Arsenal unwilling to meet Tierney price
Celtic are closing to making a bid for French centre-back, Rangers near Joe Aribo signing and Arsenal are unwilling to pay £25m for Tierney.
Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation.
1. Hibs close in on signing
Hibs are closing in on the signing of Tom James. The 23-year-old right-back is on the look out for a new club after Yeovil were relegated to the National League. (Edinburgh Evening News)